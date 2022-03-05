Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Chicago Fans Welcomed Grayson Allen in a Not So Warm Fashion

Bucks guard Grayson Allen was met with boos from Bulls fans when he checked into the game on Friday night at the United Center.

Allen injured Chicago point guard Alex Caruso on Jan. 21 in Milwaukee when he fouled him on a hard contest at the rim on a breakaway. The former Duke star was issued a flagrant two and was ejected from the contest. Caruso was injured and has remained out after undergoing surgery for a fractured wrist.

Newly-acquired Bulls forward Tristan Thompson added fuel to the fire entering Friday night’s contest when asked about Allen’s actions in the January game.

“S---. Take out one of my dogs like that, we’re gonna have issues. You gotta set the tone. That’s what Bulls basketball is about, setting the tone. What he did affected one of our guys, and I don’t think anyone should forget about that. So I’m pretty sure the United Center is gonna be rocking tomorrow. I think guys have [it] in the back of their head. And if guys wanna play chippy, let’s play chippy. I like it. A little blood and sweat, so I enjoy it.”

SI Recommends

Allen did his best to dispel any notions that he is a dirty player following the incident in January.

“It was very unfortunate how it played out, if I could do the play over again knowing he’d fall like that, I wouldn’t make the play,” Allen said on social media in the days following the incident.

Regardless of Allen’s intent, it’s clear he won’t be welcome in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

More NBA Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly ‘Torn’ About Where He Wants to Play

Rodgers is reportedly struggling to decide whether he wants to stay in Green Bay or move on.

By Daniel Chavkin
Brian Griese
NFL

Report: 49ers Hiring Brian Griese as New Quarterbacks Coach

Griese’s “Monday Night Football” position was in limbo after ESPN hired Troy Aikman earlier in the offseason.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 7, 2021; Augusta, GA, USA; Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Phil Mickelson (right) on the 10th tee during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Golf

DeChambeau in, Mickelson Out of PLAYERS Championship

Bryson DeChambeau will make his first start since the Farmers Insurance Open next week while Phil Mickelson continues to sit out.

By Mike McDaniel
Feb 7, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski indicates two foul shots during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cavaliers won 69-68.
Extra Mustard

Average Ticket Prices For Coach K’s Last Game Exceeding Super Bowl LVI

Duke plays North Carolina on Saturday in Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game.

By Jelani Scott
USATSI_13951250 (1)
Golf

Pat Perez: Jon Rahm Wants To Pass Tiger Woods’s Major Total

Rahm earned his first major win at the U.S. Open last year.

By Jelani Scott
Aidan Hutchinson
Extra Mustard

Hutchinson Reveals What He’ll Buy With First NFL Paycheck

The Michigan star already knows how he wants to spend it, and there seems to be a (very) loose Lions connection.

By Daniel Chavkin
James Bradberry
NFL

Report: Giants Pro Bowl CB Bradberry Will Receive Trade Interest

Bradberry currently has one year left on his deal with the Giants.

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA;General view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on the field during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

What Orr Heard at the NFL Combine | The MMQB NFL Podcast

All the insider NFL rumors you need to know.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr