Bucks guard Grayson Allen was met with boos from Bulls fans when he checked into the game on Friday night at the United Center.

Allen injured Chicago point guard Alex Caruso on Jan. 21 in Milwaukee when he fouled him on a hard contest at the rim on a breakaway. The former Duke star was issued a flagrant two and was ejected from the contest. Caruso was injured and has remained out after undergoing surgery for a fractured wrist.

Newly-acquired Bulls forward Tristan Thompson added fuel to the fire entering Friday night’s contest when asked about Allen’s actions in the January game.

“S---. Take out one of my dogs like that, we’re gonna have issues. You gotta set the tone. That’s what Bulls basketball is about, setting the tone. What he did affected one of our guys, and I don’t think anyone should forget about that. So I’m pretty sure the United Center is gonna be rocking tomorrow. I think guys have [it] in the back of their head. And if guys wanna play chippy, let’s play chippy. I like it. A little blood and sweat, so I enjoy it.”

Allen did his best to dispel any notions that he is a dirty player following the incident in January.

“It was very unfortunate how it played out, if I could do the play over again knowing he’d fall like that, I wouldn’t make the play,” Allen said on social media in the days following the incident.

Regardless of Allen’s intent, it’s clear he won’t be welcome in Chicago for the foreseeable future.

