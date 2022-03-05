Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kim Mulkey Loses Cool at Ref During LSU’s Loss to Kentucky

It’s March, which means the games get more intense and the upsets get bigger.

Near the end of Kentucky’s upset over No. 6 LSU during the women’s SEC basketball tournament, LSU coach Kim Mulkey got a technical foul for going over the top in an argument with a referee.

Mulkey, whose Tigers team was down 12 with under two minutes left, was so upset that a foul wasn’t called that she ran onto the court and gestured at the referee while the game was in play.

LSU entered the game having won eight straight games and was the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

SI Recommends

In Mulkey’s first season with the Tigers, LSU more than doubled last year’s win total, improving from 9–13 to 25–4. The 25 victories are the team’s most in a season since the 2007–2008 season, when they went to the Final Four.

Kentucky’s victory was one of two top-10 upsets in the women’s conference tournaments. Miami also took down a giant, defeating No. 4 Louisville 61–59 to move on to the semifinals of the AAC tournament.

The Wildcats will next play in the SEC Tournament semifinals vs. No. 18 Tennessee, while LSU will wait and see where they are seeded in the NCAA tournament.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets.
Extra Mustard

TNT Set Erupts After Charles Barkley’s Bronny James Joke

Barkley asked if Bronny would start on the Lakers this year after the team continues its slide.

By Mike McDaniel
LeBron James
Extra Mustard

LeBron Wants to Be Regarded Among NBA’s Best-Ever Scorers

LeBron James revealed what still bothers him when how people talk about his legacy.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) shoots defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) during the third quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
College Basketball

Harden Helps Miami Stun No. 4 Louisville in ACC Tourney

The Miami star guard scored the last 15 points of the game to help the Hurricanes pull off the upset in Greensboro.

By Associated Press
Feb 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Extra Mustard

Grayson Allen Booed by Bulls Fans at United Center

After his hard foul in January injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso, the Bucks guard was met with boos in his return to Chicago on Friday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly ‘Torn’ About Where He Wants to Play

Rodgers is reportedly struggling to decide whether he wants to stay in Green Bay or move on.

By Daniel Chavkin
Brian Griese
NFL

Report: 49ers Hiring Brian Griese as New Quarterbacks Coach

Griese’s “Monday Night Football” position was in limbo after ESPN hired Troy Aikman earlier in the offseason.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 7, 2021; Augusta, GA, USA; Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Phil Mickelson (right) on the 10th tee during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Golf

DeChambeau in, Mickelson Out of PLAYERS Championship

Bryson DeChambeau will make his first start since the Farmers Insurance Open next week while Phil Mickelson continues to sit out.

By Mike McDaniel
Feb 7, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski indicates two foul shots during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cavaliers won 69-68.
Extra Mustard

Average Ticket Prices For Coach K’s Last Game Exceeding Super Bowl LVI

Duke plays North Carolina on Saturday in Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game.

By Jelani Scott