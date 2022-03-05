It’s March, which means the games get more intense and the upsets get bigger.

Near the end of Kentucky’s upset over No. 6 LSU during the women’s SEC basketball tournament, LSU coach Kim Mulkey got a technical foul for going over the top in an argument with a referee.

Mulkey, whose Tigers team was down 12 with under two minutes left, was so upset that a foul wasn’t called that she ran onto the court and gestured at the referee while the game was in play.

LSU entered the game having won eight straight games and was the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

In Mulkey’s first season with the Tigers, LSU more than doubled last year’s win total, improving from 9–13 to 25–4. The 25 victories are the team’s most in a season since the 2007–2008 season, when they went to the Final Four.

Kentucky’s victory was one of two top-10 upsets in the women’s conference tournaments. Miami also took down a giant, defeating No. 4 Louisville 61–59 to move on to the semifinals of the AAC tournament.

The Wildcats will next play in the SEC Tournament semifinals vs. No. 18 Tennessee, while LSU will wait and see where they are seeded in the NCAA tournament.

