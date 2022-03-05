LeBron James Names One Thing That Ticks Him Off Regarding His Legacy

LeBron James’s career puts him just near the top of any ranking, but there is one thing he thinks he should get more credit for doing.

On the latest episode of his talk show “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James explained one thing that annoys him is when people don’t talk about him among the best scorers in league history.

“When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name,” James said. “It pisses me off. They never bring my name into it.”

Despite not having a score-first mindset, James doesn’t think that should disqualify him from this discussion.

“I’m not like a natural scorer,” he said. “I love getting my guys involved, I’ve always been that way. I’ve always been that way.”

James also discussed what motivates him on the court. One thing he admitted was how much focusing on “LeBron haters” fuels him any time he needs more motivation in a game.

“Maybe I didn’t sleep well last night…and I just need a little jump-starter,” he said. “I go on the floor during warm-ups & I'll just be looking for a LeBron hater. Please, let me find this one LeBron hater.”

Even in year 19, LeBron still notices when he is being disrespected.

