1. Even as the owners are claiming money is tight, MLB and Apple TV+ announced a new deal on Tuesday.

If the baseball season happens, Apple TV+ will air an exclusive Friday night doubleheader each week.

That means the only place you will be able to watch those Friday night games is on Apple TV+. The game will not air in your local market even if your local team is playing.

Here’s what “exclusive” really means: Pay up, suckers!

This is just another way for leagues to make money by adding yet another streaming service that sports fans need to pay for if they want to watch as much sports as possible.

Now let me be very clear about something: I’m fully aware that this isn’t a huge deal and that most people won’t be impacted by this.

It’s actually comical when you think about it. Baseball needs to get younger, so it embraces the streaming world … but it does it by streaming games on a Friday night when young people are actually out and doing things. Meanwhile, many older people who would watch a Friday night baseball game probably don’t even know what Apple TV+ is.

And, if you wanted to go to a bar with some friends on a Friday night and watch your local team, guess what? You’re gonna be screwed because most bars use cable or satellite.

The main point here isn’t that a baseball fan may not be able to watch their favorite team two or three times a season on a Friday night. The point is: When is enough enough with how many streaming services a sports fan needs to subscribe to?

I’ve said this many times: If you are a sports fan who likes all sports, it is going to cost you a pretty penny to be able to watch what you want. Even if you cut the cord, you’ll need Amazon to watch Thursday Night Football. Now you need AppleTV+ to watch MLB. If you’re a soccer fan you need a bunch of streaming services, including Paramount+. If you’re a hockey fan, you better have ESPN+. Notre Dame fan? You better have Peacock.

This is one of my favorite GIFs and now when I see it, I immediately think of what it’s like to be a sports fan in this day and age.

When will it end?

2. CBS and Turner Sports announced their NCAA tournament broadcasting pairings yesterday. It's remarkable to see how consistent these crews are year-to-year. Here's the lineup of who will be calling the games beginning next Thursday.

Jim Nantz–Bill Raftery–Grant Hill

Brian Anderson–Jim Jackson

Ian Eagle–Jim Spanarkel

Kevin Harlan–Dan Bonner–Reggie Miller

Lisa Byington–Steve Smith–Avery Johnson

Andrew Catalon–Steve Lappas

Spero Dedes–Deb Antonelli

Brad Nessler–Brendan Haywood

3. There are many new stars in the NBA, but based on ratings, most fans still love to watch Steph Curry and LeBron James.

4. I've written here many times that I don't understand why Kevin Durant wastes his time with Twitter, but I have to be fair. I thoroughly enjoyed this tweet he sent out last night after scoring just 14 points.

5. Almost 24 hours later and I still have no idea why this tweet from the Seahawks was considered bad and why they deleted it.

A quarterback who wanted out got traded. Nobody died. Some social media staffer got cute and tried to have some fun with the situation. I know it's Twitter and everyone there is just so overly sensitive, but the fact that this was considered a controversy is just pathetic.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jim Miller. The author, reporter and podcast host shared his insights on all the recent NFL broadcaster madness. Troy Aikman to ESPN. Joe Buck to ESPN? What is going on with Al Michaels? Where will Fox turn for a No. 1 NFL booth? Is Kirk Herbstreit in play for Amazon? All this and more is covered with Miller.

In addition, Andrew Perloff from The Maggie and Perloff Show joins me for this week’s “Traina Thoughts” segment, during which we discuss my recent appearance on his show, the MLB lockout, a rumored Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania and more.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: After this happened on Twitter last night, I had to give you all some Matt Saracen today.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.