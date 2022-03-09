A year ago, Eagles center Jason Kelce signed a one-year deal to return to Philadelphia ahead of the 2021 season. With a new season on the horizon, Kelce will have to sign another new contract to remain with the franchise.

The five-time Pro Bowler appeared on SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia on Wednesday but did not reveal any details about his contract situation. However, he made it clear that he loves “playing in the city,” and shared that Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sent him a keg of beer to convince him to return for a 12th season.

“I’m playing until I’m not,” Kelce said. “I’m an active player for the Philadelphia Eagles right now. I love my teammates, I love playing in the city. When it’s time to step away, I’ll make that abundantly clear... I kind of feel like everything is trending in a certain direction but I’m going to make that clear to my teammates and coaches and everything like that first.”

Later on in the show, Sirianni confirmed that he in fact sent his All-Pro center a keg of beer to influence his stay.

“I actually got a picture of the keg at his house,” Sirianni said. “He knows where we stand, he knows how important he is to this football team and he knows that we’re begging to get him back.”

Beyond the beer, Kelce has been taking time to think about his future as he and his wife, Kylie, are the parents of two children. It is important to Kelce that he is able to spend time with them and ensure that his body can withstand another season.

Kelce also said the decision of returning or leaving is a difficult one. But what makes it easier is being able to appreciate each moment for what it is.

“You’re going to regret some part of it either way if you make that decision,” Kelce said. “If they tell you you’re done, it is what it is, you’re out the door… And then if you come back, if something happens, why did I continue to do that? Try to not live a life of regret. Try to just enjoy the moment, enjoy the people around you.”

