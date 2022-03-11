Skip to main content
Chargers Players React to Reported Khalil Mack Trade

Two of Khalil Mack’s potential new teammates in Los Angeles took to Twitter to react to reports of the impending trade on Thursday.

Mack will reportedly be traded to the Chargers from the Bears after four years in Chicago. In return, the Bears will receive a 2022 second-round NFL draft pick and a sixth-round 2023 pick.

Needless to say, some of his future teammates in L.A. were excited to hear the 2016 defensive player of the year would be on the field playing with them come next season.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen just tweeted “Scary hours!” The Chargers just missed out on the postseason in 2021, so it’s fair to think their chances for the upcoming season may have just gotten better with the addition of Mack.

To top off all the excitement, the Chargers posted a video of Migos band member Offset. While the trade has yet to be officially announced, this is all but confirmation that Mack will indeed be playing in L.A.

For more Los Angeles Chargers coverage, check out Charger Report.

