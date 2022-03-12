Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin knows a thing or two about living in California. Before his arrival in Oxford, Kiffin once served as the USC offensive coordinator from 2005 to ’06 and head coach from 2010 to ’13.

When Kiffin saw the price tag on USC first-year head coach Lincoln Riley’s home—an oceanfront estate—he took a subtle prod at Riley to ensure Riley knew all of the additional expenses that come with purchasing a multimillion-dollar home.

According to a tweet from Front Office Sports, Riley paid $17.2 million on his new home. Kiffin provided the perfect response.

“Did They tell you about California taxes first?? @LincolnRiley,” Kiffin tweeted.

The estate consists of 13,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a five-car garage, a movie theater among other features. But Riley’s new place of residence is not just any piece of property in southern California.

According to Robb Report, a luxury lifestyle magazine, Riley’s home—known as The Roessler House in Palos Verdes Estates—was once the home of city's first mayor. Not only is Riley leading the resurgence of a prominent Pac-12 program, he will be living lavishly while doing so.

