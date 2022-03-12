Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Spurs Players Mob Gregg Popovich in Celebration After Record-Setting Victory

After Spurs coach Gregg Popovich set the NBA career wins record on Friday night against the Jazz, he was quick to give credit to others for the monumental achievement.

“[The record] is a testament to a whole lot of people… all of us share in this record. It’s not mine, it’s ours.”

But to the current Spurs players, Friday night was all about Popovich. After clinching the 104–102 victory, the team mobbed its coach in celebration before the leaving the floor to the locker room.

After a few seconds of celebration (and an uncharacteristic smile), Popovich is seen exiting the fray and leading the players to the locker room.

Popovich’s 1,336th career victory passes Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson for the most regular season wins in NBA history. Nelson had held the record since April of 2010.

