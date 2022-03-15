1. Amazon was determined to put together an A-list booth for Thursday Night Football and it appears it has succeeded.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that Amazon is ready to lock up Al Michaels for three years at $10 million per year to call all 16 of their games beginning this season.

Michaels will work with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreti, who is adding the NFL to his college football duties.

While most sports fans (and many people) can’t get over the astronomical salaries for NFL broadcasters, I say good for Michaels.

Here’s a man who was still at the top of his craft calling Sunday Night Football, and got pushed out by NBC. The network has had Mike Tirico, who is an excellent play-by-play man, waiting in the wings for several years to take over from Michaels. With Michaels’ contract up after this past season, this was the time for NBC to make the switch.

I firmly believe NBC moved on from Michaels because of his age. It would’ve been very easy for Michaels to hang it up after calling this year’s Bengals-Rams Super Bowl, so for Michaels to land that kind of deal at 77-year-old is impressive and speaks to the high quality he still brings to each broadcast.

Amazon wanted credibility and it has gotten that with Michaels and Herbstreit.

2. Aaron Rodgers showed us once again that he loves a little world play.

You'll recall on March 8, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport sent this tweet.

Later that day, Rodgers sent out a tweet that was intended to cast doubt on the Rapoport report.

Cut to Tuesday morning and Rodgers finally "signing" his new deal, which was for $186 million instead of the $200 million Rapoport reported. Oh, and Rapoport also got the guaranteed money right.

3. Eagles offensive lineman, Jason Kelce, sand the national anthem before last night's Nuggets-Sixers game and it was awesome.

4. I'm praying this is real.

5. Good read here for my fellow degenerates on some fishy betting activity going on with Tampa Bay Buccaneers futures before Tom Brady announced he was coming back.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I'm a sucker for these videos that people make imagining what an episode of Seinfeld would look like today.

