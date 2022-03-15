Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid and SportsCenter Duped on Today's SI Feed
Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid and SportsCenter Duped on Today's SI Feed

Good for Al Michaels: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Amazon was determined to put together an A-list booth for Thursday Night Football and it appears it has succeeded.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that Amazon is ready to lock up Al Michaels for three years at $10 million per year to call all 16 of their games beginning this season.

Michaels will work with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreti, who is adding the NFL to his college football duties.

While most sports fans (and many people) can’t get over the astronomical salaries for NFL broadcasters, I say good for Michaels.

Here’s a man who was still at the top of his craft calling Sunday Night Football, and got pushed out by NBC. The network has had Mike Tirico, who is an excellent play-by-play man, waiting in the wings for several years to take over from Michaels. With Michaels’ contract up after this past season, this was the time for NBC to make the switch.

I firmly believe NBC moved on from Michaels because of his age. It would’ve been very easy for Michaels to hang it up after calling this year’s Bengals-Rams Super Bowl, so for Michaels to land that kind of deal at 77-year-old is impressive and speaks to the high quality he still brings to each broadcast.

Amazon wanted credibility and it has gotten that with Michaels and Herbstreit.

2. Aaron Rodgers showed us once again that he loves a little world play.

You'll recall on March 8, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport sent this tweet.

Later that day, Rodgers sent out a tweet that was intended to cast doubt on the Rapoport report.

Cut to Tuesday morning and Rodgers finally "signing" his new deal, which was for $186 million instead of the $200 million Rapoport reported. Oh, and Rapoport also got the guaranteed money right.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

3. Eagles offensive lineman, Jason Kelce, sand the national anthem before last night's Nuggets-Sixers game and it was awesome.

4. I'm praying this is real.

5. Good read here for my fellow degenerates on some fishy betting activity going on with Tampa Bay Buccaneers futures before Tom Brady announced he was coming back.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Chris “Mad Dog” Russo from SiriusXM and First Take. Russo talks about how his weekly gig with Stephen A. Smith came about, his reaction to the overwhelming positive reviews, the bond New Yorkers have with the old Mike and the Mad Dog show and much more.

Following Russo, Mike Florio from ProFootballTalk joins the SI Media Podcast to talk about the latest NFL news.

The podcast wraps up with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Sal Licata, from WFAN and SNY TV, fight about the Calvin Ridley suspension.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I'm a sucker for these videos that people make imagining what an episode of Seinfeld would look like today. 

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

Features

YOU MAY LIKE

Randy Gregory playing for the Cowboys.
NFL

Why Randy Gregory’s Deal With Cowboys Reportedly Fell Apart

He’s the first player to reportedly change their mind on a deal this offseason.

By Joseph Salvador
Iowa forward Keegan Murray
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness: Sleepers to Love

If the No. 1 seeds fall, these four teams have a chance to go far in the NCAA tournament.

By Frankie Taddeo
matt olson (1)
MLB

Braves Sign Matt Olson to $168 Million Extension

After landing the All-Star in a blockbuster trade, Atlanta locks in Olson for the next eight seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Mark Mitchell
Play
College Basketball

GEICO Nationals Unveils Field

Six of the eight teams in the field are ranked in the SB Live/SI Power 25 basketball rankings.

By Jason Jordan
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after a Texans fumble into the end zone to end the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Falcons to Speak With Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil complaints alleging sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Daniela Perez
UFC fighter Kevin Holland looks on.
MMA

UFC’s Holland Helps Stop Gunman In Houston Restaurant Shooting

The 29-year-old and two other men reportedly stopped a dangerous situation late Monday night.

By Zach Koons
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
April 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew after the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
NCAA Betting

How Future Odds Can Help With March Madness Bets

Using teams’ future odds can help when placing NCAA tournament bets.

By Jennifer Piacenti