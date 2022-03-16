1. One of the better trends in sports for content creators is athletes’ pouring their heart out on the Notes app and then posting it on their various social media platforms.

When this happens, there is so much to analyze and scrutinize.

Cut to late Tuesday night when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is supposed to be on a social media break, penned what seemed like a goodbye letter to Cleveland even though he is still on the team.

Clearly, Mayfield was responding to reports that the Browns are interested in trading for Deshaun Watson.

I sympathize with Mayfield because he helped (sort of) turn around an awful franchise, played hurt, has always given 100% and now might get replaced with a guy who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women.

However, as soon as you go to that Notes app, nothing good can happen.

Let’s start with this. Remember last year when Browns running back Duke Johnson requested a trade and was eventually dealt to Miami?

Here’s what Mayfield said about that at the time: “You’re either on this train or you’re not.”

Well, Johnson certainly remembered that quote because shortly after Mayfield posted his apparent farewell note, Johnson sent out this tweet:

Ouch.

Here are some other funny tweets about Mayfield’s letter.

2. So it seems the NFL may be changing the overtime rules based on these proposals.

The Titans’ idea, however, wouldn’t solve the problem of one team never touching the ball, so hopefully that proposal gets shot down.

3. This Twitter thread is the only NCAA tournament preview you need.

4. To all my wrestling fans out there, this is a great read on the career of Scott Hall.

5. SiriusXM’s Chris Russo had an amazing take and even better blunder while discussing Randy Gregory backing out of a deal with the Cowboys to sign with the Broncos.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Chris “Mad Dog” Russo from SiriusXM and First Take. Russo talks about how his weekly gig with Stephen A. Smith came about, his reaction to the overwhelming positive reviews, the bond New Yorkers have with the old Mike and the Mad Dog show and much more.

Following Russo, Mike Florio from ProFootballTalk joins the SI Media Podcast to talk about the latest NFL news.

The podcast wraps up with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Sal Licata, from WFAN and SNY TV, fight about the Calvin Ridley suspension.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On this date in 2006, the “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” episode of The Office aired on NBC. This episode featured so much great Michael Scott cringe.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.