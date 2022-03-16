Skip to main content
Dick Vitale Cries Tears of Joy After Doctor Gives Him Update on Healing Vocal Cords

Beloved college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale posted an emotional video of himself and his doctor on Wednesday when he got some amazing news. With his voice breaking and tears in his eyes, Vitale asked Dr. Zeitels to repeat what he told him.

“His exam today, looks tremendous,” the doctor said. “He’s healed the areas on his vocal cord that had the dysplasia and that had been traumatized because of the enthusiasm.”

He also added that Vitale is about 80% healed and he can go back to speaking. Vitale was diagnosed with dysplasia on the vocal cords in December and eventually it was decided he couldn’t call any more games for the rest of the season. But now it looks like Vitale is on the right path to returning to sidelines for the 2022–23 season. 

The good news just keeps coming for Vitale. On March 8 he announced that his latest PET scan showed no cancer. The 82-year-old was diagnosed with lymphoma in October, a type of cancer that affects the network of tissues and organs that produce, store and carry white blood cells that fight infections.

March really does bring out the best for both college basketball and Vitale. 

