College basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale announced Tuesday that in his latest PET there was no cancer shown. Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma in October, a type of cancer that affects the network of tissues and organs that produce, store and carry white blood cells that fight infections.

“OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing,” Vitale said in the tweet. “I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby!”

Despite the diagnosis, Vitale was calling college basketball games until December when he was diagnosed with dysplasia on the vocal cords and was ordered to rest. Later, it was decided that Vitale needed surgery on his vocal cords and couldn’t call any more games for the rest of the season.

March Madness officially starts with the First Four on March 15 but college basketball fans will all being going in with a win knowing Vitale is in good health and spirits.

