Steve Smith Rips Baker Mayfield: ‘I Led The League in Something Besides Crying’

Baker Mayfield’s days with the Browns appear to be numbered after what has been a tumultuous year for the team. Even though he’s still on the squad, Mayfield appeared to write a goodbye letter to Browns fans—even though he noted it wasn’t “a message with hidden meaning.”

Mayfield dealt with a slew of injuries in 2021 and Cleveland had a significant drop off in success. Fans and critics alike have been harsh on Mayfield for his performance, demeanor and how he felt the need to pen such a letter while still with the Browns. Former wide receiver Steve Smith ripped into Mayfield and didn’t hold back.

“He [Mayfield] wears his emotions on his sleeve, I do too,” Smith said. “I was a emotional player. But the difference between Baker and I is one, I won triple crown—I led the league in something besides crying. At the end of the day, OBJ left for wanting a championship, Juice [Jarvis Landry] is out of there … You keep bringing in all these players that are supposed to help, and what do they do when they go there? Their careers and their numbers decline.”

Smith won the triple crown in 2005 when he led the league in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and catches. Smith’s words are harsh, and it’s worth noting that Mayfield played through a torn labrum in his shoulder, a bone bruise on his knee and a bruised heel at one point. He threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his 14 appearances.

It was reported Wednesday by ESPN that even if the Browns don’t land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mayfield will likely not be in Cleveland in 2022. This all comes after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. parted ways with the team to join the Rams—to eventually win a Super Bowl—and wide receiver Jarvis Landry was released.

Big change is coming to Cleveland.

