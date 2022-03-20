Skip to main content
North Carolina upsets Baylor in Round of 32
Gonzaga’s Drew Timme Censors Postgame Interview in Hilarious TV Moment

Gonzaga star Drew Timme helped lead his team to a 82-78 win over Memphis in Saturday’s Round of 32 matchup.

In his post-game interview on TBS, the forward was asked what he told his team in the locker room at halftime when the Bulldogs were down 41-31 to the Tigers.

Timme’s actual halftime pep talk included some expletives, so the Bulldog made sure to censor himself on national TV.

“I said, ‘I don’t give a flying F what happens at the end of the game. Whether we lose or win, we’re not going out as no soft guys.”

The forward made sure to pause and think about what words to use instead of the actual curse words he told his teammates.

Timme responded to the viral clip on Twitter, saying “Not cussing on TV is harder then it looks lol.”

Timme led Gonzaga with 25 points and 14 rebounds. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen, which will be the Gonzaga’s seventh straight appearance.

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more Gonzaga Bulldogs coverage, check out Gonzaga Nation.

