Troy Aikman on Leaving Fox for ESPN | The SI Media Podcast

Aikman reveals that he still doesn't know why Fox let him leave after 21 years with the company. He shares his thoughts on the move and joining Monday Night Football. He also talks about why he wanted Joe Buck to join him at ESPN, the big bump in broadcaster salaries, whether he feels pressure joining MNF, the differences in Fox's NFL coverage compared to ESPN's and much more.

Aikman also shares his thoughts on Tom Brady returning the NFL, Davante Adams leaving the Packers and more.

Following Aikman's interview, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York, joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the NCAA Tournament, issues with streaming sports and the loss of a New York legend.

The following transcript is an excerpt from The SI Media Podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Jimmy Traina: Why did Fox let you go? Do you know the answer to that question?

Troy Aikman: I don't know the answer to that. I don't know that I ever will get the answer to that one, Jimmy. You know look, it's a business. Fox is welcome to do whatever it is that they feel is in their best interest as I am and as everybody is. So there's no hard feelings about anything. I had a great 21 years at Fox. I guess what's perplexing to me is that I had no conversation with my boss until he called me to congratulate me on my contract with ESPN. So I don't know, I guess it's disappointing. I would've thought that there would've been a conversation at least. And then when I did talk with him, when he called to congratulate me, I just asked for an explanation on some things that I didn't quite understand and he opted not to do that as well. So, I guess that's where it's left, that's how I'll leave Fox and that's fine. I'm excited about ESPN and thrilled to be continuing to work with Joe.

Jimmy Traina: You weren't there for two or three years. You were there for 20 plus years, you'd think there would be an explanation. I spoke to Joe last week and his situation was different than yours. He had a year left in his contract, your contract was up. Everyone thought you were going to Amazon, we can get into that later. And I asked Joe this question, I'll ask it to you. Were you hurt by the fact that Fox didn't make an effort to keep you?

Troy Aikman: No, not at all, not at all. Like I said, I understand the business. You know, I gave 12 years to the Dallas Cowboys and won three Super Bowls and felt like the teams that I was a part of accomplished a lot, and I got released at the end of my time with the Cowboys and my parting call with Jerry Jones lasted all of about 30 seconds. So I think that maybe that hardens you a little bit, you understand it and I didn't leave the Cowboys with bad feelings either. You just understand that things change, heck I wrote a children's book titled "Things Change" I understand it as well as anybody. And with that, some of my most exciting moments in life have come following change. So I think it sets up well for the next however many years with ESPN, I'm really excited about it.

Jimmy Traina: The money that broadcasters are getting is out there, thanks to Tony Romo basically. The vibe I get and I can be wrong, you don't strike me as the type of guy that needs every last penny or needs to be the highest paid or needs to get a dollar more than Tony. Do you think this was all about money?

Troy Aikman: Yeah I think it was, I sense that it was. There was no reason for me to believe that Fox was unhappy with anything that I had done in my work. You know, I think that they were happy with Joe and I. I'm merely speculating because I was never told, but I'm guessing that it was an opportunity for Fox to kind of hit the reset button on the economics of the number one booth. That what it, I sense. And I think that They probably would've liked to have kept Joe, he's a real asset to the company of course, with all that he does. And when I say all that he does, it goes beyond what the public sees with baseball and football. And then, you know what he did when the, when the network had golf, he also does a lot behind the scenes for the company. So he was a valued asset. But I think he's probably as confused as I am in the sense that... you know, the talks that I was having with Amazon were going on for quite some time. And yet there was no conversations going on with Joe and how that might impact him. And so I think it was just a lack of communication all the way across the board. And probably still continues with a lot of people within the company and what exactly their next steps are.

