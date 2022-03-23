With all of the NFL trade news, especially surrounding wide receivers, former NFL player Antonio Brown wanted to be included in the chaos on Wednesday.

Brown, who hasn’t played for an NFL team since Week 17 when he famously walked off the field during a Buccaneers-Jets game, is still hopeful that a team will pick him up this offseason.

The wide receiver tweeted a simple message on Wednesday following the Tyreek Hill trade news. The Chiefs star receiver is heading to the Dolphins.

Brown has been in and out of the NFL since leaving the Steelers after the 2018 season. He was picked up by the Raiders in ’19, but they dropped him before he saw any playing time. Brown played in one game for the Patriots before missing the entire rest of the ’19 season and was released from the team when the NFL opened an investigation into Brown’s alleged harassment and intimidation of a woman who accused Brown of an unwanted sexual advance in ’17. Brown was also accused of rape by a former trainer just over a week before his release.

The wide receiver made his NFL return halfway through 2020 after serving a suspension for a violation of the NFL’s conduct policy. Brown played with the Buccaneers in ’20 and won a Super Bowl ring with the team.

Brown’s stint with the Buccaneers lasted until Jan. 2 when Brown abruptly left during the Jets game. He is currently a free agent.

There have been no rumors regarding any potential teams to pick up Brown this offseason.

