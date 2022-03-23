Skip to main content
EXTRA MUSTARD
Extra Mustard
Would You Bet That?: Will the Peacocks from St. Peter's Advance to the Elite 8
Saint Peter’s Guard Signs NIL Deal With Buffalo Wild Wings

Saint Peter’s incredible underdog run in the men’s NCAA tournament has been the talk of March, and it looks like its players are starting to cash in—and rightfully so. 

Peacocks guard Doug Edert announced on Instagram that he’s signed a name, image and likeness deal with Buffalo Wild Wings amid his team’s recent success. 

On top of that, the junior also announced that he’s launching his own apparel with Barstool that features his face and the moniker, “Dougie Buckets.” Edert’s mustache has also become a nice marketing tool. In the post’s caption, he used the hashtags, “#stacheiscash” and “#fearthestache.”

Edert is averaging 9.7 points through 31 appearances for Saint Peter’s this season and has contributed mightily to his No. 15-seeded team’s success. He scored 20 points in the first-round upset over No. 2 Kentucky and chipped in 13 points against No. 7 Murray State in the second round. 

Saint Peter’s will face No. 3 Purdue on Friday at 7:09 p.m. in the Sweet 16 to try and keep their improbable run alive. 

More CBB Coverage:

Saint Peter's Peacocks
