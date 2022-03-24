1. On March 24, 2005—17 years ago today—The Office debuted on NBC. The pilot episode drew 11.2 million viewers.

Throughout its nine-season run, sports were a big part of The Office. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of those best moments.

One note: Nothing from seasons eight or nine is included because we all just need to forget about those.

HALL OF FAME EPISODE

“Basketball,” Episode 5 in Season 1, has been covered extensively by every sports site that’s ever existed. It’s a perfect episode of television from start to finish with too many highlights to cover.

Steve Carell shared behind-the-scenes details of that episode (and a few others) during an 2019 appearance on the SI Media Podcast.

NOTABLE EPISODES

“Office Olympics”, Season 2, Episode 3: Phyllis took the Gold in Flonkerton, and closing ceremonies were held.

"Beach Games," Season 3, Episode 23: The episode is filled with a variety of contests, including a hot-dog-eating contest, but nothing topped Dwight’s coal walk.

"Fun Run," Season 4, Episode 1: This episode featured the Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure and gave us a carb-loading Michael Scott.

"Company Picnic," Season 5, Episode 28: This episode featured an intense volleyball game dominated by Pam Beesly.

It also featured the memorable scene when Jim and Pam find out they are pregnant.

GREAT ONE-OFF MOMENTS

"Michael's Birthday," Season 2, Episode 19: Michael bodychecks Toby.

"Dream Team," Season 5, Episode 22: Phyllis is the victim of a soccer mishap.

"Threat Level Midnight," Season 7, Episode 17: Michael Scarn saves the NHL All-Star Game.

BEST ATHLETE NAME DROPS

"The Dinner Party," Season 4, Episode 13: Andy gives ridiculous clues for "Joe Montana" during a game of charades and Pam mocks for it. I couldn't find video of that scene, so here instead is the greatest blooper, via that episode, in the show's history.

"Michael Scott Paper Company," Season 5, Episode 23: No words need to be written for this one. The photo below says it all.

2. Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata was revealed as one of the performers on The Masked Singer last night and the dude has got MAJOR PIPES.

This isn’t news to many NFL fans, who have been treated to Mailata’s singing in the past.

3. We mentioned in Tuesday's Traina Thoughts that the men’s tournament is enjoying a nice ratings bump. The same is true for the women. The women’s NCAA tournament experienced a 25% bump year-over-year for the second round.

4. Words cannot describe how much I hate the “runner on second base” extra-innings rule. Totally unnecessary gimmick that cheapens the game.

5. You need to see why Zack Greinke made sure to get a picture of this fan.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features an interview with Troy Aikman, who revealed that he still doesn’t know why Fox let him leave after 21 years with the company. He also shared his thoughts on the move from Fox to ESPN and joining Monday Night Football. He talks about why he wanted Joe Buck to join him at ESPN, the big bump in broadcaster salaries, whether he feels pressure joining MNF, the differences in Fox’s NFL coverage compared to ESPN’s and much more.

Aikman also talks about Tom Brady’s returning to the NFL, Davante Adams’s leaving the Packers and more.

Following Aikman’s interview, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins Jimmy for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include the NCAA tournament, issues with streaming sports and the loss of a New York legend.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Saturday, March 24, 1984. Shermer High School, Shermer, Illinois. That’s the opening dialogue from the ’80s classic The Breakfast Club, so we honor those six students who served detention, and Mr. Bender, 38 years ago today.

