Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Duke outlasts Texas Tech in Sweet Sixteen
Duke outlasts Texas Tech in Sweet Sixteen

Coach K Jokes With Referee During Duke vs. Texas Tech Game

The pressure was high during the Duke–Texas Tech Sweet 16 game on Thursday night, especially with the possibility of Mike Krzyzewski coaching his final collegiate contest.

The legendary coach is retiring from coaching following this season after 42 years at the helm. His final game will come at some point during this year’s NCAA tournament.

But, even with the Blue Devils trailing for the majority of the first half against the Red Raiders, Coach K found a way to loosen up a bit.

When Duke’s Jeremy Roach lost control of the ball and accidentally ran into a referee on the sideline, knocking him over, Coach K looked over at the ref and motioned for a block call.

This exchange caught on video captured a smile from the 75-year-old coach along with a laugh from the referee.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

No one was hurt during the incident.

Officials have been blasted during this year’s tournament due to a multitude of seemingly missed calls. It was a nice change of pace to see a positive exchange on the court between an official and a coach.

The Blue Devils ended up winning 78–73 to continue Coach K’s career at least until Saturday when Duke faces Arkansas in the Elite Eight.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15)
NFL

Report: Trevor Siemian Signs With Bears

The quarterback arrives from New Orleans, where he recorded a 2–4 record last season as a starter.

By Madison Williams
Green_Cunningham
NBA

NBA Rookie Rankings: Redrafting the 2021 Lottery

Who would be the top picks if teams could have a do-over?

By Michael Shapiro
spencer dinwiddie
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie Has Been a Difference Maker in Dallas. Watch Out, West.

The rejuvenated point guard has given Luka Dončić and the Mavs a major boost—and a real shot at making noise in the playoffs.

By Chris Herring
Rueben Owens
Play
College Football

Manning at Texas, Conerly at USC, Overton at A&M Headline Top Recruits Hitting the Road

Top college football recruits from coast to coast are hitting the road over the weekend, with all eyes on Arch Manning at Texas

By John Garcia Jr.
AP22083625525570
Play
Betting

Arizona, Gonzaga Fall, Sweet 16 Marches On

Plus, a preview of Friday’s Sweet 16 games and a look ahead to the Elite Eight.

By Kyle Wood
Jorge Masvidal
MMA

Notebook: UFC's Brightest Stars Shine Negative Light on the Sport of MMA

UFC Fight Night and ONE Championship: X turn the page on a week in which Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor were arrested.

By Justin Barrasso
Arkansas players and coaches celebrate after beating Gonzaga
Play
College Basketball

SI:AM | March Gets Madder as Two No. 1 Seeds Fall

The men’s tournament is wide open now.

By Dan Gartland
Nico Hülkenberg and Sebastian Vettel
Racing

Hülkenberg to Replace Vettel for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The four-time F1 world champ will miss his second consecutive race due to COVID-19.

By Madeline Coleman