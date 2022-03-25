Skip to main content
Gonzaga falls to Arkansas in Sweet 16
Fans React to Officiating in Gonzaga-Arkansas Game

Officiating has been a big topic of conversation during this year’s March Madness as fans continue to debate whether certain calls should have been called, or if officials missed some calls on the court.

The discussion came up once again on Thursday night during the Gonzaga-Arkansas men’s Sweet 16 game as the No. 4 Razorbacks defeated the No. 1 Bulldogs, 74-68. 

The game ended with 20 fouls on Arkansas players and 17 fouls on Gonzaga players.

Five of those Gonzaga fouls were called on freshman Chet Holmgren, causing him to foul-out with just over three minutes remaining in the game. At the time, the Bulldogs were down six points.

Although more fouls were called on the Razorbacks, fans thought there were various miscalls on Gonzaga, specifically some of the calls on Holmgren. Twitter went into a frenzy again while discussing the game’s officiating.

