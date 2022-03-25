Skip to main content
Keenan Allen, Jimmy Butler and New York Baseball Frees Kyrie on Today’s SI Feed
Patriots Lend Providence Team Plane for Sweet 16 Game

It’s undeniable that the Northeast is among the most fervent regions in the country when it comes to sports fandom. At the very least, New Englanders look out for one another—and that’s especially true, apparently, in March.

Making the program’s first Sweet 16 in a quarter century, the Providence men’s basketball team arrived in Chicago ahead of its Friday matchup with No. 1 seed Kansas in style. The team reportedly flew into the Windy City on the Patriots team plane, courtesy of team owner Robert Kraft.

“It’s New England teams supporting New England teams,” Cooley said, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “Our families are able to come, our donors are able to come, our supporters are able to come. I really appreciate him looking out for us. Given how many planes are being used for the NIT, for the NCAA tournament, it just was limited.”

Cooley is from Providence and is a diehard Patriots fan, which no doubt helped his chances at getting the assist from Kraft. Cooley said he thanked Kraft for his help and expressed admiration for former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who he cited as an inspiration.

“I don’t know how many people would do that for a small college to literally send their custom plane, their logoed plane,” Cooley said. “I’m pretty sure a lot of our fans will be on it, they’re big Patriot fans. I love football. My team looks like a football team. We’re not very pretty.”

