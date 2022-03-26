Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin Throws Golf Ball for First Pitch at Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is known for his comedic actions.

So, on Friday when Kiffin was set to throw out the first pitch at an Ole Miss vs. Tennessee baseball game, he decided to instead throw a golf ball.

Since the golf ball is so small, it is hard to see whether or not Kiffin threw it down the line or not. However, it appeared that the catcher got ahold of the ball, and Kiffin was able to retrieve his golf ball out of the catcher’s glove after the pitch.

The golf ball was most likely commentary on the time Tennessee fans threw golf balls and mustard bottles, along with various other debris, on the field during their 31–26 loss to Ole Miss. Kiffin coached the Vols in 2009 before abruptly leaving to take the USC job after one season. Tennessee ended up being fined $250,000 for the incident

A golf ball ended up hitting Kiffin during the game, so he’s become a bit synonymous with the item. Since his team was playing Tennessee on Friday, it makes sense why he would throw the golf ball instead of a traditional baseball.

Kiffin famously caught a bottle of mustard during the debacle, so that’s why the Ole Miss football team Twitter asked why the coach didn’t throw a bottle of mustard instead.

