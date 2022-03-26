Skip to main content
Watch: Marcus Smart Jokes That He and Jayson Tatum’s Son Have ‘Love-Hate’ Relationship After  Inbounds Play

The Celtics have been the hottest team in the NBA since Feb. 1, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that every relationship within the organization is on sure footing. Just recently, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, have reignited a playful feud.

After Boston dismantled Utah on Wednesday night, video emerged of Deuce swiping at Smart’s shorts during an inbounds pass. The Celtics point guard seemed rather unbothered at the time, but admitted after the fact that he knew exactly what was going on with his teammate’s son during the play.

“Me and Deuce got a love-hate relationship,” Smart said with a smile when asked about Deuce’s partial interference. “I was actually expecting it. Deuce is always trying to attack me anytime I come around him. That’s just who he is and we all love Deuce. He’s our guy, so we’ll take it.”

Despite his best efforts, Deuce didn’t have too much influence on the inbounds pass. Smart was able to get the ball out cleanly to none other than Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics went on to win Wednesday’s primetime game against the Jazz with ease, 125–97. The victory marked Boston’s 10th in its last 11 games and improved the franchise to 48–25 on the season. 

The Celtics are in possession of the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, but are only one game back of top-seeded Heat with eight games to play.

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics. 

