LeBron James Wins Razzie Award for ‘Space Jam’ Reboot

LeBron James has a lot of awards in his career, but he earned one he may not be too proud of over the weekend as he was well-represented at the 42nd Golden Raspberry awards.

James earned two Razzie awards Saturday thanks to his performance in Space Jam : A New Legacy. He took home both ‘Worst Actor’ and ‘Worst Screen Couple,’ the latter for his performance with “Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on.”

Space Jam : A New Legacy also won the award for ‘Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel,’ while it lost the competition for ‘Worst Picture’ to Diana The Musical.

The Razzies are an awards show opposing the Oscars, honoring the worst movies of the past year. James isn’t the first NBA player to have been nominated for these awards, as Dennis Rodman won three Razzies while Shaquille O’Neal was nominated once himself.

While Space Jam 2 didn’t get great reviews from critics, it fared a little better in the Box Office, making over $31 million during its first weekend in theaters, which was good enough to lead its debut weekend. However, the movie failed to keep that momentum throughout its run in theaters.

