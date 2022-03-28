Skip to main content
Scottie Scheffler to Take Over World No. 1 Ranking After 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play Win

After a four-and-three victory over Kevin Kisner in the championship match of the 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play, Scottie Scheffler is set to add another accomplishment to his young career: a world No. 1 ranking. 

Scheffler will become the new top-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings when the new list is released Monday. He will be the 25th different golfer to reach the No. 1 spot since the ranking system began in 1986.

“I’ll believe it when I see it on the world rankings tomorrow,” Scheffler told NBC after his championship match before tearing up. “I never really got that far in my dreams, to be honest with you. I love playing golf, I love competing, and I’m just happy to be out here.”

Scheffler hadn’t won on the PGA Tour until he finally broke through at the Phoenix Open in February. He then went on to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month before claiming victory in this week’s match play.

After winning his third tournament in a five-start span, Scheffler will take over the No. 1 ranking from 2021 U.S. Open winner John Rahm, who was eliminated in the round of 16 this weekend.

