Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Sports World Reacts to Wild Will Smith, Chris Rock Altercation During Oscars

A bizarre scene broke out during Sunday’s Academy Awards when Will Smith went on stage and appeared to strike Chris Rock while the comedian was presenting an award. 

The altercation broke out after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, being in “G.I. Jane”, seemingly in reference to her bald head. Pinkett-Smith has spoken openly about her autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.

After Rock’s comment, Smith went up onto the stage and appeared to swing at the comedian. He then returned to his seat and yelled back in the direction of the stage at Rock, saying “keep my wife’s name out of your f------ mouth” twice.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The scene shocked those watching the awards ceremony, which included a number of high-profile figures from around the sports world. Athletes and media members alike took to social media to share their thoughts on the events of the evening.

Smith went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” He apologized for his earlier actions when he accepted the award.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to my fellow nominees,” Smith said during his acceptance speech. “This is a beautiful moment. I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me… Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But, love will make you do crazy things.”

More from SI:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) shoots the ball against Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) in the Spokane regional finals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament.
College Basketball

Stanford Beats Texas, Will Defend Title in Final Four

The reigning national champions are heading for Minneapolis.

By Joseph Salvador
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, right.
Play
NFL

Jim Thome’s Wife Cancels Browns Season Tickets After Watson Trade

She tweeted that this was her “line in the sand” with the Browns.

By Joseph Salvador
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis celebrates after North Carolina won a college basketball game against St. Peter’s in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
College Basketball

UNC Rewrites Its Story As Remarkable Turnaround Continues

Defensive improvements and an unwavering belief in coach Hubert Davis turned this season from a disaster into a special one.

By Kevin Sweeney
Ben Proudfoot accepts the award for best documentary short subject at the Academy Awards.
Play
WNBA

Oscar Winner Asks Biden to ‘Bring Brittney Griner Home’ During Speech

Ben Proudfoot, director of “Queen of Basketball,” ended his acceptance speech by supporting the detained WNBA star.

By Zach Koons
The USMNT mistakenly unfurls a banner that says “qualified”
Soccer

USMNT Prematurely Unveils ‘Qualified’ Banner

The U.S. hasn’t cemented its return to the World Cup just yet, but it would take an unthinkable result to prevent it from happening.

By Avi Creditor
Bakers Mayfield walks off the field.
NFL

Browns Insider Refutes Baker Mayfield Contract Rumor

Former offensive lineman Joe Thomas had claimed Mayfield turned down a contract extension worth $30 million per year.

By Mike McDaniel
Coach K, Christian Braun, Jermaine Samuels and Armando Bacot
Play
College Basketball

Move Over, Cinderella: A Blueblood Final Four Is Here

A chaotic men’s tournament has given way to a final weekend rich in college hoops pedigree.

By Pat Forde
Christian Pulisic celebrates after third goal against Panama.
Soccer

Pulisic Nets First USMNT Hat Trick vs. Panama

He’s just the sixth person in USMNT history to get a hat trick in a World Cup qualifier.

By Joseph Salvador