Will Smith Wins Best Actor Oscar, Apologizes After Chris Rock Incident

As the sports world recovered from a weekend that included plenty of college basketball, NBA action and more, the rest of the world had their eyes glued to the television on Sunday night for The Oscars.

For much of the night, it was business as usual at the Hollywood event, until actor Will Smith walked on stage and open-hand slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife. Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock’s joke made reference to Pinkett Smith’s hair-loss condition, as he said “Jada, can’t wait for G.I. Jane II.”

Smith walked up to the stage shortly thereafter and slapped Rock, before walking back to his seat and apparently yelling, “keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth.”

The remainder of The Oscars was quite tense, and became a bit more awkward a short time later when Smith won “Best Actor” for his role in King Richard

During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized for his earlier actions.

“I want to apologize to the Academy and I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Smith said. “This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying about winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to sine light on all of the people…the entire cast and crew. … Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams, but love will make you do crazy things.”

Smith received plenty of criticism for his slap of Rock, though some did come to his defense after the incident. One thing’s for certain, this moment will be talked about for years to come.

