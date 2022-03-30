Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Russell Westbrook Gets Into Spirited Exchange With Reporter After Latest Loss

Following the Lakers latest blowout loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday night, frustrations boiled over in Russell Westbrook’s press conference that led to a spirited exchange between the point guard and a reporter in the room. 

After dropping in a third straight game and falling out of a spot in the play-in tournament, Westbrook was asked by Los Angeles Times reporter Brad Turner what he believed the Lakers should change before the end of the regular season.

“Nothing, man,” Westbrook responded. “Nothing.”

When asked why that was the case, Westbrook continued by saying that the Lakers “still got games to play”, as do the other Western Conference teams fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament. He then asked Turner what he thought should change for Los Angeles down the stretch to which the reporter responded, “winning.”

Westbrook smirked at the response before getting up from his seat and asking, “That’s fine. You got an answer to winning? You got an answer to winning?” Turner explained that as a reporter, he didn’t have an answer to how the Lakers could turn things around, but that the team’s point guard should because he’s out on the floor, playing in the games.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After the exchange continued for a few more moments, Westbrook said he respected Turner’s line of questioning and reached in for a quick half-hug with the reporter. He then pointed to a video camera in the back of the room and said “We cool. Y’all gotta make sure to record that.”

It’s no secret that the Lakers have struggled as of late. Los Angeles is 4–13 since the All-Star break and now finds itself seriously in danger of missing out on the playoffs entirely.

With Wednesday night’s loss, the Lakers dropped to 31–44 and to the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has the same record as San Antonio, the current No. 10 seed, but the Spurs have the tiebreaker with seven games remaining.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers 

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks vs. Sixers
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Giannis Had His MVP Moment Against the Sixers

His game-saving block on Joel Embiid gave the Bucks a massive win.

By Dan Gartland
Seth Rollins
Play
Extra Mustard

Seth Rollins on AEW Mentioning WWE Superstars: ‘I Find It Very Tacky and Low Brow’

He is not a fan of AEW wrestlers dropping WWE names in promos.

By Jimmy Traina
AP22086859925336
College Basketball

Where are the Doubters Now? Coach Hubert Davis at the Heart of Tar Heels’ Tourney Run

With determination and an unwavering positivity, the first-year head coach has silenced his critics as North Carolina prepares to play rival Duke in the national semifinals.

By Pat Forde
ash-barty-french-open
Tennis

Is Tennis Boring Right Now?

In this week's mailbag, we look at the state of the game following Ash Barty's retirement.

By Jon Wertheim
Jazz guard Trent Forrest drives to the basket.
NBA

Report: Jazz’s Forrest Goes to Hospital After Taking Elbow to Face

The Utah guard left Tuesday night’s game after taking an accidental elbow from teammate Rudy Gobert.

By Zach Koons
dCOVembiid_H
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘I Thought I’d Really Lose It’

Throughout a season of uncertainty for the Sixers, he has been the team’s unshakable anchor, steadfast in his focus on bringing a championship to Philly.

By Chris Mannix
jesus_luzardo
Play
Fantasy

Five Sleepers to Target If You Need Late-Round Pitchers

Based on their average draft position, these pitchers could offer sneaky-good value.

By Jennifer Piacenti
This Day in Sports History: The Astrodome Opens
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Plan Your Free-Agent Spending Strategy

In high stakes leagues, it's important to strike a balance between spending too much money early and being left with unused money late.

By Shawn Childs