Rams coach Sean McVay spoke for just about every non-Buccaneers or Tom Brady fan when asked about the quarterback’s quick retirement reversal earlier this month.

McVay’s Rams handed Brady a loss in what appeared—for a few weeks—to be the final game of his career. Los Angeles beat Tampa Bay on the road 30–27 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Brady has victimized McVay plenty, however, most notably in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams.

“I was thinking, s---, man. Can we get this guy the hell out of this league?” McVay said when asked for his reaction to Brady’s un-retirement.

The ever-online quarterback (or his social media team) had a pretty fantastic reaction to McVay’s statement, queuing up an appropriate Jonah Hill meme from the 2012 Academy Awards.

While it’s never a huge surprise for an athlete to retire at 44, Brady played at such a high level last year that many rightfully didn’t expect the decision to last.

Brady threw for a career-high 5,316 yards along with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021, leading the team to a 13–4 record and a playoff berth, following a Super Bowl title the year before. Much to McVay and the rest of the league’s chagrin, Tampa Bay will be a championship favorite once again in ’22, unless father time has finally caught up to the ageless signal-caller.

