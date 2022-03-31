Austin Rivers was ejected last night vs. Indiana for “throwing an elbow” at Pacers guard Lance Stephenson after both players previously received double technicals. Rivers disagreed with the ejection, and upon further review, it looks like he has a fair case.

Rivers initially expressed his disagreement with the ejection on Twitter, and he continued his argument on Instagram on Thursday. Rivers posted a story showing Stephenson head-butting him before he was ejected.

“I'm cool with Lance doing all his extra stuff,” Rivers said on Instagram. “He's an irritant. Just don't throw me out for trying to get him off of me. Especially when I didn't even hit him or really try to. I wasn’t close. This the exact same play they threw me out.”

Rivers made it clear he didn’t have any issues with Stephenson’s actions, though he made sure to note a perceived double standard in the game.

Rivers wasn’t the only person to have an issue with the ejection, as many who follow the league have the same opinion. Head coach Michael Malone said referee Tony Brother called Rivers’ action a “malicious act,” even though Rivers’ elbow was nowhere near Stephenson’s face.

The Nuggets ultimately beat the Pacers 125-118 to jump to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

