Dodgers’ Will Smith Booed at Spring Training Game

There are two active MLB players with the name Will Smith. On Thursday, the Smith who plays catcher for the the Dodgers was booed as he walked to the plate.

This response from the audience is suspected to have something to do with the actor Will Smith based on his actions at the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock at the award show, which has caused quite a debate on the situation across the country.

For the fans at the Dodgers–Rangers Spring Training game on Thursday, it appeared they were “Team Chris Rock” based on the loud boos they gave the player with the same name as the actor who hit Rock.

Although it’s unknown why the fans at Surprise Stadium decided to boo the catcher, people only speculate that it has to do with his name matching the actor.

To shush their boos, the catcher ended up hitting a triple at the same at bat. He scored Los Angeles’s only run through seven innings as well.

The same instance has not happened to the Braves’ Will Smith so far.

