Draymond Green, Jae Crowder Exchange Words After Suns Beat Warriors

Wednesday night, the Suns continued their dominance with a 107–103 victory over the Warriors, improving to an NBA-best 62–14. However, the competition didn’t stop once the game ended.

As the buzzer sounded, Warriors forward Draymond Green and Suns forward Jae Crowder seemed to share some words.

While it can be difficult to make out what Green was saying, he seemed to be questioning Crowder’s toughness.

“You’re not like that. You from Buckhead, Jae. You from Buckhead. You from a nice neighborhood. It’s not like that,” Green seemed to say, as transcribed by Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk.

While Green and Crowder were going at it, guard Jordan Poole was jawing with Suns guard Chris Paul, and Green liked that attitude from Poole.

“We don’t back down to nobody; that’s just not what we do here,” Green said. “When you get legends like Chris Paul arguing with you and you’re young, that’s a beautiful sign, that means they know about you, you’ve got them on alert.”

Green has never been afraid to speak his mind, having called Lakers fans “brats” for booing LeBron James and criticizing Marcus Smart for an “unnecessary” dive that injured Stephen Curry.

The Suns and Warriors will not play during the season again, but they could face each other in the playoffs. The Suns are, and will be, the top seed in the Western Conference, while Golden State currently sits as the No. 4 seed, but tied for the No. 3 seed. If that remains the case in the playoffs, the two sides could meet in the second round.

