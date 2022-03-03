As the Lakers continue their disappointing season with hapless post-All-Star break performances, their fans have grown impatient and frustrated as the losses continue to pile up.

This has led to Lakers fans booing LeBron James and company, which irritated Warriors forward Draymond Green, who commented on the mood of the fan base on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show.

“To get booed by your own fans is very distasteful and disgraceful. I was shocked to see that...I thought it was pathetic,” Green said.

“I thought that was extremely pathetic, and like I said I thought it was extremely distasteful from the fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA. Let’s not be so like spoiled brats. You can 100% be spoiled, but we all get spoiled by things at times at one point in life or another, but let’s not be brats. And that was about as bratty as something I’ve seen, considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago! And now you’re booing? I thought that was utterly ridiculous.”

Entering Thursday night’s game against the Clippers, the Lakers are 27–34 overall, which ranks ninth in the Western Conference. For a team that was picked to be one of the top contenders in the West by many entering the season, the on-court play thus far is nothing short of a disappointment.

