When asked if Marcus Smart’s dive that injured Stephen Curry was a dirty play, Draymond Green acknowledged that it was “maybe unnecessary.” However, Green wouldn’t go as far as to say the play on the loose ball was dirty.

“I’d expect Marcus Smart to make that play, he plays hard,” Green said. “I can’t call that a dirty play as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head. I had a pretty great look on the play, I was right up top. Maybe unnecessary, but that’s the most I can call it.”

During the Celtics’ 110–88 win over the Warriors, Smart dove for the loose ball that was at Curry’s feet and landed on Curry’s left foot. Curry left the game and was diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his foot, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Curry is reportedly out indefinitely but could be back for the start of the playoffs.

After the loss, Golden State coach Steve Kerr addressed the play in question.

“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said. “I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee, and that’s what I was upset about. [I have] a lot of respect for Marcus, he’s a hell of a player, a gamer, competitor. … We talked after the game, we’re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play, and I just let him know.”

The Warriors (47–23) are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and are scheduled to face the Spurs (27–43) next on Sunday.

