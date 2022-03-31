Dallas coach Jason Kidd was asked by the media earlier this week about LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the all-time scoring list.

When asked if LeBron passing Kareem would make him the greatest player of all-time, Kidd gave a direct response.

“I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to do it … when you look at his numbers …what he’s done on and off the floor … nobody has done that. When you put the whole package together, he’s the greatest of all-time,” Kidd said.

While James is putting up one of the greatest offensive seasons of his storied career, the Lakers are sputtering. After a loss on Tuesday night to Kidd’s Mavericks, Los Angeles fell to the No. 11 spot in the West, on the outside looking in for the play-in tournament for the playoffs.

However, with the Spurs loss on Wednesday to the Grizzlies, the Lakers are back in the No. 10 spot, a half-game ahead of San Antonio for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

As for LeBron and his pursuit of the all-time scoring crown, if he continues at his current pace, he will likely pass Kareem sometime in the middle 2022–23 season.

LeBron passed Karl Malone for second all-time in scoring earlier this month.

