Last weekend, Lakers star LeBron James moved past Karl Malone into second on the all-time scoring record in Los Angeles’s loss to Washington.

LeBron is currently on track to pass all-time scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sometime during the 2022-23 season.

Draymond Green, Warriors star and friend of James, discussed LeBron’s historic night in D.C. on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. Green noted what he would do to witness him become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, which includes skipping a Warriors game.

“Congrats to LeBron, second all-time. ... Probably in 50 more games or so, 50 or 70 games or so he’ll be first all-time. And I can’t wait to see that.” Green said. “Steve Kerr, I’m throwing this out there right now, if LeBron James is passing the all-time scoring record and we have a game, I’m going to LeBron’s game and witness history.”

Steve Kerr may not be alright with Green skipping his own team’s game to witness history, but a historic milestone like this doesn’t come around too often.

Abdul-Jabbar has been the league’s all-time scoring leader since 1984. He finished his career with 38,387 points.

Following his historic night that moved him to No. 2 on the all-time list, LeBron opened up on potentially passing Abdul-Jabbar in the near future.

“I will not allow myself to think about it. I’ve always just played the game the way I’ve been playing it over the years, and these things have just happened organically by just going out and playing the game the right way. Hope to accomplish that at some point in my career, but I won’t think about it too much,” James said.

Whether he thinks about it or not, LeBron’s time is coming when he cements his place as the top scorer in league history.

