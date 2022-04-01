Skip to main content
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
Bills Celebrate April Fools’ Day With Hilarious Fake Alternate Uniforms

When the first of April rolls around every year, one must be on high alert for any ridiculous joke and gesture online. However, with each year, the April Fools’ jokes in the sport world get better.

Take Buffalo for example. The Bills announced that they were releasing, or rather… not releasing, a new absurd alternate city jersey ahead of the 2022 season. The level of detail put into a fake uniform release is hilarious and noteworthy.

The fake, all-black uniform featured orange numbers and a gradient stripe down the side, a new helmet with a red stripe down the middle and a yellow facemark showcasing the Bills’ logo made of a chicken wing and ranch.

Not sure if fans would be going to watch football or to prepare tailgate food if these uniforms were real. 

If the Bills uniforms were real, it would have marked the first time in history that the franchise wore a black alternate jersey and any new wave of color beyond the team’s established colors of red, white and blue.

Even seven-time Pro Bowler Steve Tasker was on board with laughable ensemble.

“I know the red helmet was the fan favorite, but I know Bills Mafia will like these new alternates after seeing them,” Tasker said in the April Fools’ release. “Who doesn’t love a good chicken wing logo, it’s a win-win.”

For Bills fans who were excited about seeing new uniforms next season, your wish will have to wait a little longer. In the meantime, it might be worth getting a fresh order of chicken wings to celebrate April Fools’ Day. 

