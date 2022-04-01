Eric Church decided earlier this week that he would cancel his sold-out show at AT&T Center that was slated for Saturday so he and his family could go to the historic UNC-Duke Final Four showdown in New Orleans.

After the decision was met with mixed opinions from the public, the country music star has announced how he would make it up to the fans who would have been in the San Antonio crowd.

“Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks,” Church said in a statement shared with the concert’s ticket holders. “I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show. Details to be announced soon.”

The Appalachian State University alum has been a lifelong North Carolina basketball fan, and though he’s seen plenty of Tobacco Road rivalry matchups, this is the first time in history the two will face off in the NCAA tournament.

The Tobacco Road is one of the most storied rivalries in all of college sports, and after splitting their two regular season matchups, UNC and Duke will decide the rubber match in New Orleans. The Final Four has more stakes than normal this year, at least for the teams from down south. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is in his final season, and the Blue Devils will likely be looking to avenge the March 5 loss in Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor, even though the legendary coach said he is not focused on the storied rivalry.

Ahead of the historic Final Four matchup, Duke star Paolo Banchero was asked to comment about Church's decision to cancel his concert for the game. He responded, in part, “I don’t know who that is but shout out to him, though.”

The last UNC-Duke matchup will be on Saturday at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET.

