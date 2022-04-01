NFL Network’s Rachel Bonnetta Debuts ‘Crazy Offseason’ and It’s a Must-Watch

1. It’s Friday. We have the Final Four this weekend. We have WrestleMania this weekend. We have MLB’s Opening Day next week. We have the Masters next week.

But this country revolves around the NFL. So even at a time when you think the sport might be taking a back seat, it has still dominated headlines on a daily basis.

The NFL Network’s Rachel Bonnetta, filling in Friday on Good Morning Football, debuted a new music video to sum up the wild NFL offseason.

If you do one thing today, it should be listen to this week’s SI Media Podcast. If you do two things today, they should be listen to the SI Media Podcast AND watch Bonnetta’s video, which is the best thing you will see on the internet today.

I don’t want to give you specific lines from the song, Crazy Offseason, because I want you to go in fresh without spoilers, but I will tell you that it is soothing, funny and creative all at the same time.

2. During an interview with Kevin Garnett, Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf revealed that he eats only one meal a day, dinner, and then supplements that with bags of Skittles and LifeSaver Gummies. Daily.

This is what DK Metcalf's body looks like. Go figure.

3. Need to give a shoutout to NBA analyst and excellent TikToker Richard Jefferson, who has spent a lot of time in the sky this week. Jefferson called Tuesday’s Pistons-Nets game in Brooklyn, Wednesday’s Suns-Warriors game in San Francisco and Thursday’s Bucks-Nets game back in Brooklyn.

During that Wednesday game at Golden State, Jefferson tried interviewing Steve Kerr but the Warriors coach was only interested in hearing from play-by-play man Dave Pasch.

4. While interviewing Joel Embiid on his Old Man and the Three podcast, JJ Redick offered up his top three NBA players: Embiid, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokić.

So in the heat of the moment, riffing off the top of his head. Redick omitted Giannis Antetokounmpo, which Embiid quickly mentioned.

Because we now live in a time where no one is allowed to make a mistake, poor Redick had to go Twitter Thread to apologize as if he committed a crime.

Redick was more remorseful for messing up a meaningless list than Will Smith was for assaulting Chris Rock. But we still tip our cap to Redick for addressing the gaffe instead of trying to make excuses.

5. Speaking of Giannis, he had 44 points and 14 rebounds in leading the Bucks to a 120–119 overtime win against the Nets on Thursday night. Right after the loss, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant took to Twitter to fight with FS1’s Nick Wright.

6. This week's Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features interviews with CBS’s Greg Gumbel and WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

Gumbel, who is in this 50th year as a sports broadcaster, talks about the challenges of doing studio for the NCAA tournament, how coverage of the tournament has changed over the years and what it’s like to work with Charles Barkley. Other topics discussed with Gumbel include his love of the Rolling Stones, his time doing sports radio at WFAN in New York, working with Bill Walton and Terry Bradshaw, what he thinks of the massive salaries current NFL broadcasters are making and much more.

Following Gumbel, Seth Rollins joins the podcast to talk about WrestleMania 38, his current story line where he has no opponent for Mania, his thoughts on AEW mentioning WWE superstars on their show, working with Roman Reigns, why Vince McMahon axed something Rollins wanted to do, how he’s handling fatherhood and more.

Following Rollins’s interview, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins Jimmy for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include issues with MLB’s streaming, JImmy’s visiting to the diner featured on Seinfeld and reading reviews of the podcast.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It’s April Fool’s Day. Every “joke” you will see today on social media and the internet will be awful and painfully unfunny. Here is how you do a prank, courtesy of the Padres’ Triple A team, the El Paso Chihuahuas, who pulled a doozy on former MLB outfielder Jeff Francoeur in 2014.

