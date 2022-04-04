Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Eagles and Saints Swap Eight Picks Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft
Eagles and Saints Swap Eight Picks Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

DK Metcalf Weighs in on Rumor That Teams Are Calling Seahawks for Possible Trade

DK Metcalf had some fun on Twitter Monday when he saw a tweet that suggested teams were calling the Seahawks about a possible trade for the wide receiver.

Metcalf quote-tweeted a tweet from an account called JPA Football that read, “Teams calling Seattle about trading for WR DK Metcalf,” and cited NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. 

“Haven’t heard anything, per @dkm14,” he said in the tweet. 

Since Metcalf would be the best source regarding teams reaching out, he tagged himself in the tweet. The report in question was likely Rapoport’s appearance on The Pat McAffee Show earlier in the day. He was asked about Metcalf’s situation in Seattle and AJ Brown’s chances of being dealt from the Titans. 

“There is some smoke there, teams are calling I know that,” he said. “I haven’t got the sense either organization has done anything to say that they would trade either AJ Brown or DK Metcalf. Obviously teams are calling.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Rapoport went on to say that it’s just the nature of the NFL in this day and age for teams to inquire about star players if they’re not under contract, no matter how unlikely it is they land the player. The NFL insider added that he believes Metcalf and the Seahawks get a deal done. The 24-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent next year if he and Seattle don’t reach an agreement on an extension. 

All things considered, it doesn’t sound like Metcalf is going anywhere. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks 

Breaking
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

YOU MAY LIKE

The 2021 World Series logo on the field at Truist Park.
Media

Report: Joe Davis Replacing Buck in Fox’s World Series Booth

The 34-year-old will take over for Joe Buck, who left the network for ESPN last month.

By Zach Koons
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar looks on.
Play
NBA

Kareem Clarifies LeBron Comments: ‘Still the Daunting Hero’

The former Lakers great elaborated on comments he made about the franchise’s current star on Sunday.

By Zach Koons
Baseballs lie in the dirt before warmups in the Cincinnati Reds bullpen before a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz.
MLB

Three MLB Free Agents Suspended 80 Games for Positive Drug Tests

These are the first suspensions since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11.

By Associated Press
Kevin Durant with the Nets.
Play
NBA

Kevin Durant Says His Injury ‘Derailed’ Nets’ Season

Brooklyn went 5–17 while he recovered from the injury.

By Joseph Salvador
Jul 31, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and shortstop Bo Bichette (11) have a laugh at Rogers Centre.
Play
MLB

Ranking Every MLB Team by Entertainment Value

How many of the 30 clubs are actually worth watching? Here is where each one stands on the fun index.

By Will Laws
eagles helmet
Play
NFL

Eagles, Saints Swap Eight Picks Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Less than a month before the draft, Philadelphia and New Orleans pulled off a mammoth deal involving three first-round draft picks.

By Nick Selbe
France vs. Denmark, Spain vs. Germany and Uruguay vs. Portugal are the matches to watch in the 2022 World Cup
Play
Soccer

The Best XI Matches of the 2022 World Cup Group Stage

Now that the draw is known and the matchups (mostly) set, circle the calendars for these particular games at the World Cup this fall.

By Avi Creditor
An overview of Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Tommy Davis, Dodgers’ Two-Time NL Batting Champ, Dies at 83

The three-time World Series winner died on Sunday night in Phoenix, the team announced.

By Associated Press