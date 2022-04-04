1. There are certain eras and trends in the history of sports that hold a special place in the hearts of fans.

One of those eras is the early 2000s, when NBA draft prospects would wear suits eight sizes too big to the draft.

Justin Bieber gave off those vibes in a big way (no pun intended) with his outfit from last night’s Grammy Awards.

Twitter couldn’t help but be reminded of those NBA drafts when they saw Bieber’s suit.

Bieber’s look led to some other sports references as well.

Bieber did change out of the suit for his performance of Peaches.

2. Sure, the Duke–North Carolina game on Saturday was a classic, but the best moment came from CBS analyst Bill Raftery.

Another highlight that had nothing to do with the game was Charles Barkley gettin down to “YMCA.”

3. It looks like the final viewership number for Duke–North Carolina will be about 18 million viewers, which is huge for cable. It’s also less than a regular-season 4:25 Sunday NFL game, just for perspective.

4. Dear Aaron Judge, please get this fan an autograph by whatever means necessary.

5. Darren Rovell takes a lot of s--- on Twitter, but you can’t say he doesn’t put himself out there and work for every retweet, like and comment.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features interviews with Greg Gumbel from CBS Sports and WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

Gumbel had some very interesting things to say about the massive increase in broadcaster salaries. He also talked about being in sports broadcasting for 50 years and working with some great characters, including Bill Walton, Terry Bradshaw and Charles Barkley.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Estelle Harris, the actor who played George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld, died over the weekend. We remember her finest moment on the show.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.