Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Kareem Clarifies Comments on LeBron
Kareem Clarifies Comments on LeBron

Magic Johnson on LeBron James’s Legacy: ‘I Just Hope That He Gets Another Championship’

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Lakers legend Magic Johnson addressed LeBron James’s legacy as he approach’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring mark. 

“The legacy is set in stone,” Johnson said. “I just hope that he gets another championship. I hope that he can compete.”  

James is currently the NBA’s second all-time leading scorer at 37,062 points. He is just 1,325 points behind Abdul-Jabbar. As long as he plays a 20th season in 2022–23, he will likely surpass the former Lakers big man for the top spot. 

James also has four NBA titles, still short of both Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar, who were both teammates for Los Angeles. A fifth championship would tie him with other all-time greats like Johnson, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. If he could get a sixth ring, he’d be on par with Michael Jordan and Abdul-Jabbar. Johnson made it sound like adding some NBA titles to his trophy case could push James’s career to another level—specifically Jordan’s. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Michael Jordan is here, he’s [James] inching up there but his story is still being written so we have to see what happens,” he said. 

The Lakers (31–47) are currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference and out of the playoff picture. It’s highly unlikely James gets his fifth ring even if Los Angeles makes the postseason this year. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers.

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

dawn-staley-morning-madness
Extra Mustard

ESPN Anchor Suggests 76ers Hire Dawn Staley

SportsCenter anchor Max McGee suggested that Philadelphia hire the South Carolina women’s coach if they move on from Doc Rivers.

By Mike McDaniel
Starting blocks at a track
Play
Extra Mustard

Five-Star Recruit Goes Viral After Track Competition

He still may decided to compete professionally in track instead of playing college football.

By Joseph Salvador
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Soccer

UEFA, CONMEBOL Deepen Alliance in Resistance to FIFA

The two confederations opened a joint office in London as FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup continue to collapse.

By Associated Press
deshaun watson
NFL

Columbus Crew Fans Protest Browns Signing of Deshaun Watson

Fans held up signs showing support for Watson’s alleged victims during a Crew home game.

By Nick Selbe
Ben Simmons while injured with a basketball during a timeout for the Nets.
Play
NBA

Simmons Ruled Out for Rest of Regular Season, Play-In

He hasn’t appeared in a game all season and is recovering from a herniated disc in his back.

By Joseph Salvador
Nick Mullens looking to throw a pass for the Browns.
NFL

Raiders Sign Former Browns QB Nick Mullens

This will be his fourth team in the last two years.

By Joseph Salvador
AC Milan and Inter Milan are vying for Serie A’s title
Soccer

What Will Decide Europe’s Most Fascinating ‘Big Five’ Title Race Left

The Premier League is a two-horse race, and the Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 are all but sorted. Serie A, however...

By Marcus Krum
United States midfielder Julie Ertz (8) kisses her husband Zach Ertz.
Play
Extra Mustard

Zach, Julie Ertz Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Congratulations to the Ertz family!

By Joseph Salvador