Texas Tech Football Assistant Coach to Compete on ‘The Bachelorette’

If you weren’t a fan of the reality show The Bachelorette before, this upcoming season may be the time to watch. Not just for the drama, scandal, internet memes and two bachelorettes, but this time you may spot a Big 12 assistant. 

Kirk Bryant, a first-year offensive analyst for Texas Tech football, is a contestant on this season and will use the offseason timing to his advantage. 

Coach Joey McGuire voiced his support for Bryant and had a laugh while doing it. He also expects his analyst to make a deep run. 

“We are going to get shirts, we’re going to have an office watch party, we might have an office bracket,” McGuire said. “They might have already cut out little roses and stuff like that to see, but my man Kirk is gonna battle. Kirk is the brand, and I told him if he doesn’t get a rose, that he might not need to come back to West Texas.”

Filming for this season has already started, so we’ll have to see if the 29-year-old was able to earn a rose. 

Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders

