1. Thanks to the massive salaries that have recently been given to some broadcasters, there has been a lot of discussion recently about the value they bring to a telecast.

The truth is, most sports fans were going to watch Duke–North Carolina on Saturday and Kansas–North Carolina on Monday night no matter who was calling the game.

But if you don’t think a broadcaster can enhance a game or make the viewing experience more enjoyable, then you must not pay close attention to Bill Raftery.

Raftery has mastered the art of being a character AND an excellent X’s-and-O’s strategy guy.

Most of the good X’s-and-O’s analysts are drier than the toast Jim Nantz enjoys at breakfast. Raftery is the complete opposite of dry.

On Monday, he was all over Kansas when it failed to take advantage of a five-on-four situation after North Carolina’s Armando Bacot got injured at the end of the first half. He criticized the Tar Heels for hoisting up difficult three-point shots in the closing minutes when they could’ve had easy two-pointers. As he always does, he calls out the refs for “nickel-dimers.” And he immediately pointed out that Kansas’s Dajuan Harris stepped out of bounds during a crucial moment in the final seconds.

What makes Raftery so special is his ability to be a little of everything during a game. He’s part coach, part analyst, part guy at the end of the bar. Actually, make that part guy who shuts down the bar.

That last trait was on full display Monday night.

Raftery turns 79 years young on April 19, and he’s as good as ever. An amazing man who should be celebrated, perhaps with a little Remy.

2. This was just wrong and disrespectful on so many levels, but this is also why we love Charles Barkley, who tormented North Carolina alum Kenny Smith after the Tar Heels’ collapse Monday night.

3. Stephen A. Smith cited a report from a parody Twitter account on Monday's First Take, and Kevin Durant was ready to pounce.

4. Great stuff here as Cubs relief pitcher Ethan Roberts learned Monday that he had made the major league roster.

5. HOT TAKE: The mixed fruit for $2 seems like the best bargain on the menu.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: For those of us who grew up in the ’80s, We Are the World was a HUGE deal. Tuesday marks a significant anniversary in the song’s history.

While the song itself is truly horrible, this clip of Cyndi Lauper trying to nail her memorable part is very cool.

