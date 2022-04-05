Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Social Media Reacts to Kansas’ Comeback Victory Over UNC in Men’s National Title Game

Kansas capped off an impressive NCAA tournament with a historic come-from-behind victory against UNC in the national championship game on Monday. 

The No. 1 Jayhawks stormed back from a 15-point halftime deficit, to knock off the No. 8 Tar Heels, 72–69. After trailing by 16 points in the first half, Bill Self’s program managed to climb back into the game and complete the largest comeback in championship game history. 

Kansas outscored UNC 47–29 in the second half, flipping the script after a rocky opening 20 minutes. Senior guard Remy Martin gave the Jayhawks a huge lift off the bench, making four three’s and scoring 14 points, to be one of the team’s five different players to score in double-digits.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After seeing Kansas fall into a deep hole by halftime, those watching the game couldn’t believe that the Jayhawks turned such a dire situation around. Following the sound of the final buzzer of the men’s 2022 NCAA tournament, college basketball fans and media members took to social media to give their thoughts on a thoroughly entertaining championship contest.

Self claimed his second national championship at the helm of the Jayhawks with the win, while Hubert Davis fell just short of claiming his first title as a head coach in his first season in charge of the Tar Heels. 

The victory gave Kansas its fourth title in program history and first since 2008.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22095137157261 (1)
College Basketball

Kansas Storms Back From 16-Point Deficit To Win National Title

The Jayhawks secured the program’s fourth national title on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
Extra Mustard

UNC’s Hubert Davis Interview During First Half vs. Kansas Goes Viral

The Tar Heels went on a 18–7 run following the first-year head coach’s rousing commentary.

By Jelani Scott
Kentucky’s John Calipari and Sahvir Wheeler
Play
College Basketball

Way-Too-Early Men’s Top 25 for 2022–23

A pair of SEC teams lead our first look at next year, but there’s plenty of roster movement to come.

By Kevin Sweeney
UNC fans cheer during the national championship game.
Extra Mustard

‘Birds Aren’t Real’ Sign at the National Title Game, Explained

One fan made a bold proclamation on Monday night in New Orleans.

By Zach Koons
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Puff Johnson (14) during a break in play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

UNC’s Puff Johnson Vomits On Court, Sidelined Late vs. Kansas

The sophomore guard played extended minutes off the bench.

By Jelani Scott
Austin Meadows swings a bat.
MLB

Tigers Acquire All-Star OF Austin Meadows in Deal With Rays

With Opening Day nearly here, Detroit made a significant addition to its lineup.

By Zach Koons
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

UNC’s Armando Bacot Says He’s Playing in National Title Game

The double-double machine sustained an injury late in the win over Duke on Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
UNC players stand during the national anthem.
Extra Mustard

Watch: New Orleans-Style National Anthem at Men’s NCAA Tourney Final

A nice touch from the Final Four’s host city.

By Zach Koons