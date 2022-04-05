Kansas capped off an impressive NCAA tournament with a historic come-from-behind victory against UNC in the national championship game on Monday.

The No. 1 Jayhawks stormed back from a 15-point halftime deficit, to knock off the No. 8 Tar Heels, 72–69. After trailing by 16 points in the first half, Bill Self’s program managed to climb back into the game and complete the largest comeback in championship game history.

Kansas outscored UNC 47–29 in the second half, flipping the script after a rocky opening 20 minutes. Senior guard Remy Martin gave the Jayhawks a huge lift off the bench, making four three’s and scoring 14 points, to be one of the team’s five different players to score in double-digits.

After seeing Kansas fall into a deep hole by halftime, those watching the game couldn’t believe that the Jayhawks turned such a dire situation around. Following the sound of the final buzzer of the men’s 2022 NCAA tournament, college basketball fans and media members took to social media to give their thoughts on a thoroughly entertaining championship contest.

Self claimed his second national championship at the helm of the Jayhawks with the win, while Hubert Davis fell just short of claiming his first title as a head coach in his first season in charge of the Tar Heels.

The victory gave Kansas its fourth title in program history and first since 2008.

More CBB Coverage: