Extra Mustard

Paige Bueckers Becomes First Women’s CBB Player With 1 Million Instagram Followers

Paige Bueckers can add one more accolade to her extensive resume. 

On Tuesday, Front Office Sports announced that the guard became the first women’s basketball player to ever reach one million instagram followers. She is now the second most followed women’s basketball player in the sport, behind Skylar Diggins-Smith. 

The 20-year-old now has more followers than Candace Parker (992K), Sue Bird (646K) and Diana Taurasi (235K).

On her Instagram, Bueckers posts content that ranges from her on the court to her life outside of basketball. The 2021 Best Women College Athlete ESPY winner uses her platform to document her life and keep fans up to date on what she’s up to. 

Bueckers is coming off a championship run where her Huskies made an appearance in the women’s March Madness championship, though UConn fell to Dawn Staley’s South Carolina 64–49. In the 2021 season, Bueckers battled through a left knee injury that sidelined her for nearly three months. She appeared in 17 games and averaged 14.6 points per game while totaling 68 rebounds and 67 assists during the season. 

More College Basketball Coverage: 

UConn Huskies
UConn Huskies

