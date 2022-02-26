Skip to main content
Paige Bueckers Receives Standing Ovation in Return as UConn Blows Out St. Johns

In her first game back since fracturing her tibial plateau in her knee last December, UConn star point guard Paige Bueckers received a standing ovation from her home crowd.

Bueckers had to undergo surgery to repair her knee fracture, but she returned to practice just over two months after the initial injury.

Despite coach Geno Auriemma denying that Bueckers would return in the regular season, the Huskies star made her season debut with two games to spare.

For the first time in her college career, Bueckers came off the bench, only playing 13 minutes. However, she still made an impact, totaling eight points, two rebounds and an assist.

Her first points were, fittingly, a buzzer-beating jumper to end the first quarter and give the Huskies a 22-point lead.

UConn cruised to a victory, beating St. Johns 93–38, tying team’s season-high in points and season-low in points allowed. The Huskies also scored 57 points in the first half, which set a team-high for the season.

Freshman guard Azzi Fudd led the team on the night with 19 points, but five players totaled double-digit scoring.

UConn will round out its regular season schedule with a home game vs. Providence on Sunday before beginning its conference tournament. With Bueckers back in the lineup, the Huskies could be dangerous once again.

