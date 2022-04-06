Skip to main content
Braves Introduce Burger That Comes With World Series Ring—For a Hefty Pricetag

The 2021 World Series winners are introducing a winning—style ballpark menu this season at Truist Park.

The Braves’ menu this year will include a “World Champions Burger.” The burger is described, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as being “a half-pound Wagyu beef burger topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun served with Parmesan waffle fries.” It’s quite the loaded burger, that’s for sure.

The burger is priced at $151 based on the amount of years the Braves have been an organization. This price comes with a replica of the 2021 World Series ring.

However, Braves fans can purchase this burger for a whopping $25,000—yes, you read that right—which includes a limited edition World Series ring. These are available while supplies last.

The burger, along with various other new additions to the menu at Truist Park, will be available beginning on Thursday, April 7, for Opening Day. 

