MLB Creates New Shohei Ohtani Rule for 2022
MLB Creates New Shohei Ohtani Rule for 2022

Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Pictured on TIME Magazine Cover on Opening Day

The reigning American League MVP made headlines on Opening Day 2022 and not just because of the Angels facing off against Astros. Shohei Ohtani also made the cover of TIME Magazine.

The Angels pitcher had a historical 2021 season, finishing with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts along with hitting 46 home runs of his own. He finished second in MLB in the home run race.

The Japanese superstar graced the cover of TIME just in time for Opening Day. The image shows Ohtani wearing a suit with a ball and glove in his hands.

The magazine isn’t the only cover Ohtani has made this season. He is the face of the video game “MLB The Show 22.” He also landed the cover of GQ for their February edition.

Ohtani last made a Sports Illustrated cover for the October 2021 edition. He is also Thursday’s Daily Cover story.

The Angels pitcher will make his first career Opening Day start on Thursday vs. the Astros.

