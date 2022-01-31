Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani to Appear on Cover of MLB The Show 22

Angels star Shohei Ohtani was announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 22 on Monday. 

Ohtani, 27, earned the place on the video game’s cover after turning in one of the most impressive seasons in baseball history. He posted a .257/.372/.592 slash line with 46 homers and 100 RBI in 2021, and he added 156 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings as a pitcher. Ohtani also finished the season with a 3.18 ERA as he won the American League MVP award. 

“There's a few type of fans,” Ohtani said Monday, per ESPN’s Joon Lee. “I'm sure there are fans that love to play the video game, but don't actually watch the game. Then the opposite, people that watch the game but don't play the video game. I'm trying to bring back the popularity and set an example for those watching the game.”

In 2022, Ohtani and the Angels will look to reach the playoffs for just the second time since his fellow MVP Mike Trout was called up to the team. Los Angeles finished fourth in the AL West last season, missing the playoffs for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons. 

